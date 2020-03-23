COVID-19News MD of Greenview declares local state of emergency SHARE ON: Tre Lopushinsky, staff Monday, Mar. 23rd, 2020 The MD of Greenview declares a local state of emergency due to growing COVID-19 pandemic. (Michael Lumsden, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff) The Municipal District of Greenview has declared a local state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That means the MD has the ability to enable any actions it sees fit during the emergency. The MD urges residents to use the Government of Alberta website as their main source of information on the government’s response and health measures. While Valleyview has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the surrounding communities of Grande Prairie and High Prairie have two and five respectively.