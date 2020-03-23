To ensure self-isolating and vulnerable residents in the Grande Prairie region have access to much-needed essentials, the Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership is launching the COVID-19 Community Care Program.

The service will focus on those who are unable to visit stores and pharmacies due to Alberta Health Services’ requirement of self-isolation, as well as those without the financial support to purchase essential goods.

“We recognize that these are challenging times for all of our residents,” says Information Officer Lesley Nielsen-Bjerke. “This program is dedicated to those at heightened risk who have no other supports available, and are in urgent need of groceries, medication or essential goods.”

After a request for support is made by a resident, if approved, a driver will deliver the items within 72 hours. Delivery drivers will be made up of staff from the City and County of Grande Prairie. Those able to pay for their items can do so by cheque, debit or credit card only.

For more information or to find a request form, visit the GPREP website, or call 780-830-7070, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The service area includes Beaverlodge, the City of Grande Prairie, County of Grande Prairie, Hythe, Sexsmith and Wembley.