Grande Prairie RCMP is keeping an extra close eye on businesses throughout the city. With many business owners forced to close up shop in an effort to help flatten the curve of COVID-19, RCMP Constable Candace Hrdlicka says officers are making an extra effort to keep their property safe.

“We are definitely making those extra patrols through business areas, industrial areas, and being extra alert to their vacancies right now and vulnerability to potential crime. With reduced traffic out and about and on streets, it’s allowed us to make those extra, advanced patrols.”

Hrdlicka says mounties will continue to do the extra patrols as part of their daily routine but suggests business owners can also lend police a hand in a big way.

“Posting a sign to say the premises are still being watched and observed, that might help deter people from committing crimes.”

She adds that with foot and vehicle traffic down the normal volumes across Grande Prairie, police are doing everything they can to stay active throughout the community any way they can.

“As a community, we are all kind of still adjusting to that, but it’s a relief seeing people are following the guidelines provided to us.”

Police in other cities across Alberta, including Red Deer and St. Albert, have taken similar steps to protect property over the last couple of weeks.