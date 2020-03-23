Both Air Canada and WestJet have made changes to scheduled flights to and from Grande Prairie.

Effective immediately, Air Canada will be offering three return trips to Calgary daily, with its Edmonton to Grande Prairie route grounded. WestJet will be flying three daily round trips to Calgary, with its Edmonton to Grande Prairie services reduced to one flight a day.

“Frequency may be reduced, but we pledge to be there for Canadians as long as possible to keep connections open and vital goods moving across our country,” says WestJet CEO Ed Sims.

In a statement, Air Canada says the airline will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada, and Global Affairs, and will adjust its schedule as needed.

Westjet’s reduced schedule will be in place until at least April 21st. Air Canada’s will last until at least April 30th.