A snowfall warning has been issued for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview region. Environment Canada says a long period of snowfall is expected.

“Snow will begin overnight as a low pressure system develops in central Alberta. Snow will continue to fall throughout the day on Monday, before finally tapering off early Tuesday morning.”

Areas north of Whitecourt are forecast to get 10 to 15 centimetres. It’s noted that travel may become difficult as it builds up, and that drivers should prepare for poor conditions.