Grande Prairie RCMP has reached out to the public for help finding a missing teen. 15-year-old Laney Beeching was last seen in the city on March 13th.

Laney is described as 5’9″ and 132 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans, a black hooded sweater, and a jean jacket.

Police say there is concern for the girl’s wellbeing. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.