The provincial government has identified two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie. (Alberta.ca)

According to data released by Alberta Health Services, The City of Grande Prairie has its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The two cases, are part of seven new cases in the Alberta North Zone, pushing the total to 17.

As part of her daily update, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced 49 additional COVID-19 cases across the province, which puts the number of total cases across Alberta at 195 as of March 20th.

10 of the positive test cases are being treated in hospital, with five currently in the ICU.

However, Dr. Hinshaw says despite case numbers continuing to climb, at least three previously reported cased have now recovered from the virus.