Grande Prairie families looking for activities during recommended isolation won’t have playgrounds as an option. The Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership has prohibited access to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

The ban is for all playgrounds, including schools, in the City of Grande Prairie, County of Grande Prairie, Towns of Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, and Wembley, and Village of Hythe. GPREP Information Officer Lesley Nielsen-Bjerke says the partnering municipalities don’t take the decision lightly, but believe it’s necessary.

“Obviously, we’re still saying get outdoors, go outside, maintain that social distancing, but stay away from that playground equipment to ensure the safety of you and your family.”

Nielsen-Bjerke adds the move isn’t just about children, but adults who attend the playgrounds as well.

“Myself, when I go to the playgrounds, I am not being as cautious as I should be. This is just one step to help the community,” she notes. “We’re encouraging residents [to] go check on your neighbours, go check on seniors, and anyone else in your community who is high risk and help each other out like we always do.”

With the response efforts changing so rapidly, Nielsen-Bjerke adds it’s impossible to plan for the future. GPREP continues to follow the lead of the province.