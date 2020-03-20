As local school boards were presenting plans for the continuation of students’ school year, the province has laid out guidelines that are expected to be followed across the board.

In a release from the Alberta Government, Education Minister Adrianna LaGrange says all students will receive final grades and a report card appropriate to their grade level. Teachers will be responsible for both assessing a student’s progress and assigning a final grade. LaGrange adds educators will also be responsible for assigning an average of three hours of work per course per week and are urged to work with their students and parents on the delivery of each course’s material.

“It is important that Albertans know that we are all working towards the same goal – to provide the best possible learning situation for our students during this very challenging and unprecedented time.”

While the localized details will still be the responsibility of the Grande Prairie Public School Division, the Grande Prairie and Catholic School District and Peace Wapiti Public School Division, the general outline students can expect to see is as follows:

Kindergarten-Grade 3

Education content will focus on language/literacy and mathematics/numeracy outcomes of the provincial curriculum.

Teachers will assign an average of five hours of work per student per week and will be expected to work with their students and parents on the delivery of these materials.

Grades 4-6

Education content will continue to focus on language/literacy and mathematics/numeracy outcomes, and there will be an opportunity to incorporate science and social studies outcomes through cross-curricular learning.

Teachers will assign an average of five hours of work per student per week and will be expected to work with their students and parents on the delivery of these materials.

Grades 7-9

Education content will focus on core mathematics, language/literacy, science and social studies curriculum outcomes. Teachers will assign an average of 10 hours of work per student per week and will be expected to work with their students and parents on the delivery of these materials.

Grades 10-12

Education content will focus on specified and core courses required for high school graduation requirements, including language (English, French and French-language arts), social studies, mathematics, biology, chemistry and physics. Content from other courses will be delivered where possible, and accommodations for students unable to complete courses are in place.