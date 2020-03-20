Aquatera says all late fees and account shut-offs will be deferred for 90 days. (Emma Mason, mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

Aquatara says it will be flexible with payment options for residents and small businesses that are experiencing financial difficulties. It says all late fees and account shut-offs will be deferred for 90 days.

The utility company asks customers to use alternative methods of payment like online instead of in person. It has closed its doors after recommendations by the Alberta Health Services to limit social gatherings.

CEO Vaughn Bend says the safety of customers, communities, and employees is the utility company’s top priority.

“At this time there are no interruptions to water, wastewater, solid waste, or curbside collection services. Aquatera is, however, asking customers to adhere to specific safety protocols that will allow the continued delivery of essential services, while minimizing contact.”

While the company closed its head office on March 16th, phone lines remain open. Staff are also regularly checking emails and LiveChat available on their website during business hours.

Bend urges customers to follow safety protocols allowing delivery of essential services while minimizing contact. Residential meter installations and repairs are suspended until further notice unless there is confirmed property damage or a risk to public health and safety.