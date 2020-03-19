The City of Grande Prairie is waiving fees for all Grande Prairie Transit riders until the end of May. Officials say transit will continue to operate at its regular service level, with free fares for all riders, including users of the City-operated paratransit service.

However, the City is asking riders to keep a couple of things in mind if they jump on a city bus. Riders are asked to enter and exit the buses through the rear door only. The only exception is for those who need to use the ramp, such as wheelchair users, which can only be operated at the front door.

Passengers are also being asked not to stand near the operators but rather to take a seat on the bus at a reasonable distance from other passengers. Anyone feeling sick, who has had a confirmed positive test for, or suspects they’ve been exposed to, COVID-19 is asked not to use transit services until their health recovers.

Officials have also announced the public closure of both Grande Prairie City Hall and the City Service Centre until further notice.