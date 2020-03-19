The provincial government says the first death related to a confirmed case of COVID-19 occurred in Alberta. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the deceased was a man in his sixties from the Edmonton Zone, who was suffering from underlying conditions.

In all, 27 new cases were reported from March 18th to 19th, bringing the total to 146 across the province. Six new cases have been reported in the North Zone.

Alberta Health Services says more than 16,800 people have now been tested across the province, including 1,215 in the North Zone.

AHS also continues to update its COVID-19 web portal, with daily updated numbers of cases, tests completed, and both positive and negative results. Included in the web portal is a digital map, which gives more specific locations for positive test results.

As of March 19th, 2019, 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Alberta Health Services North Zone.

*Editors note: The original version of this story indicated that the AHS North Zone had one additional case reported. We apologize for the error.*