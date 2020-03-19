The County of Grande Prairie has announced further public access restrictions in all its municipal buildings, including the main administration building.

While continuing to allow access by appointment, the majority of non-urgent and non-appointment based business needs will still be available by electronic means.

Reeve Leanne Beaupre says the decision will not only ensure public safety for the general public and staff but will also allow for county business to be conducted without major delays.

Council chambers will be opened during regular council and committee meetings and subject to Alberta Health Services protocols, including social distancing.

Earlier this week, the county closed the doors to buildings across the municipality, including Community Services, Public Works, Wellington Resource Centre, the Elmworth, La Glace, and Valhalla Community libraries, and Shelve and Share located at the Clairmont Centre for Recycling and Waste Management.

The County had all of its Playschool and Parent and Tot programs close until further notice as well.