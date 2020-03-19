Grande Prairie drivers with registration and licenses that are about to expire now have until May 15th. (Michael Lumsden, mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

Grande Prairie residents with upcoming expired registration or drivers’ licences are getting an extension. The Alberta government has announced licences, vehicle registration, and other permits and certificates with upcoming expiry dates will be pushed to May 15th.

A1 Licence & Registry manager Carla Lorence says they have also made some adjustment to operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The only thing we’re doing differently, of course, is restricting the number of people in the building and closing on Saturdays.”

Lorence adds all extensions are effective immediately.

Since registration deadlines fall on a month that depends on a person’s last name or company name, people with names beginning with B, D, G, Y have until May 15th. The same goes for residents with birthdays between March 17th and May 15th who had a drivers’ licence expiring soon.