Staff at the Grande Prairie Canadian Tire are hoping a springtime staple will help bring a little bit of cheer to the community. It is now selling Girl Guide cookies at the cash register.

“Obviously the Girl Guides sell cookies door-to-door and they weren’t going to able to do that this year,” explains Manager Ron Regnier.

He says the idea began out of a store in Edmonton, and, from there, has made its way across Alberta.

“That store reached out to the rest of the stores in Alberta and said, ‘we are going to support the Girl Guides, is this something you’d like to support?’ and we jumped right on board.”

Regnier says, to make it easier for everyone who wants to pick up a few boxes, they’ll be put out as they arrive, and asks shoppers to only touch the boxes they plan to purchase.

“We are going to get them in their original containers, store them securely in one of our offices, and they’ll be available for purchase at all the cash registers at the store.”

Regnier adds it may be a great time to bring home a surprise treat home for those who are social distancing.

“If you have children out of school, sitting at home, bringing them home some Girl Guide cookies is going to go a long way,” he laughs.

The cookies will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.