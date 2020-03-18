No Frills is one of several grocery stores implementing dedicated shopping hours for seniors and people with disabilities (No Frills [Nick's, Grande Prairie], Facebook)

Grande Prairie businesses, organizations, and citizens have stepped up to help their neighbours during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several grocery stores have set aside an hour of shopping for seniors, people with disabilities or who are immunocompromised, and others who may need assistance. Real Canadian Superstore has specified 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for such customers, noting on social media that is when the store is at its cleanest and fullest.

Save On Foods will also be open during that time frame, along with Freson Bros. Meanwhile, No Frills has earmarked Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. starting March 19th.

New Horizon Co-operative has waived picking and delivery fees on groceries and prescriptions for seniors that are unable to leave their home. Grande Prairie & District Victim Services has also offered free delivery of groceries, prescriptions, and essentials for vulnerable citizens by calling 780-830-5897 to arrange for pickup of items ordered over the phone or online.

The Grande Prairie Palliative Care Society has set up a pen pal program for volunteers to write letters to seniors socially isolated in facility, hospice, or home. Anyone interested in getting involved can email hope@gpcare.ca.

The United Way Alberta Northwest has established a COVID-19 Community Response Fund aimed at supplying food and services to low-income individuals and families, seniors, immunocompromised people, and people with disabilities. A link to donate can be found on Facebook.

Individual residents have also organized through multiple Facebook groups to find ways to help each other out, from gathering groceries for those with empty shelves, to delivering to those who can’t leave their home.