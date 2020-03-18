UPDATE: All Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership communities, including the City and County of Grande Prairie, the Towns of Beaverlodge, Wembley, and Sexsmith, and the Village of Hythe, have also declared a state of local emergency.

“The declaration allows us to exercise extraordinary powers outlined in the Alberta Emergency Management Act, which we will be using to develop a plan to support local retailers in managing the distribution of goods and ensuring an adequate supply of food and necessary household items now and into the coming weeks,” says Acting Director of Emergency Management Dan Lemieux.

Municipalities will be able to enact powers including controlling or prohibiting travel, distributing essential goods, maintaining and coordinating emergency medical, welfare, or other essential services, and a price fix for supplies such as food and clothing.

The Town of Sexsmith has declared a state of emergency as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic. The declaration gives the municipality the ability to enable additional powers to combat the spread.

Mayor Kate Potter says the move comes after Grande Prairie’s announcement early Wednesday. She believes the region needs to work cohesively in order to deal with the pandemic strategically.

“I have been amazed by all the personal offers and innovative community initiatives. It is this type of response that helps us all navigate this difficult situation.”

Potter adds all core services will continue to run to protect the community and prevent risks.

“We will continue to work with the [Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership] to offer the best care for all residents.”

The town plans to have all emergency services continue.