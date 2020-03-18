A woman from Peace River has been taken into police custody on warrants for attempted murder. 30-year-old Bobby Fawn Auger was arrested on March 16th, more than a month after a 26-year-old man was injured in Whitefish Lake First Nation.

Emergency services were called to a firearms complaint in the community around 12:30 a.m. on February 12th, and the man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident is believed to have been an attempted homicide, and charges were laid against Auger and 26-year-old Venessia Katelynn Cardinal of Marten Lake.

Cardinal is still wanted by RCMP, who have again asked the public for its help in tracking her down. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact High Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

The two women are jointly charged with attempted murder with a firearm, assault, break and enter into a residence, careless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, being disguised with intent to commit offence, overcoming resistance to the commission of an indictable offence, participating in activities of a criminal organization, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, and two counts of uttering threats.