Anyone hoping to hit the slopes before the end of winter is out of luck. Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park has closed its ski hill, tube zone, and restaurant for the rest of the season.

Acting General Manager Johnathan Clarkson says the decision was made easier by the provincial government’s directive for all ski hills and chairlifts to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He notes the health and safety of staff, guests, and the community are top of mind.

“We would like to thank all of our amazing guests, partner groups and sponsors for joining us on the slopes this winter season and we can’t wait to welcome you all back to Nitehawk once the situation improves.”

The non-profit asks anyone with questions about pre-paid lesson programs or tubing to email sales@nitehawk.com.