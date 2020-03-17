The Town of Beaverlodge is taking precautionary measures to protect residents against COVID-19 by closing facilities.

The town is closing its doors to the recreation facility, public library, public works shop, water treatment plant and Famly and Community Support Services Program.

All essential services will remain operational during the closure. There will not be a disruption in the

services Public Works or the Water Treatment Plant provide.

FCSS staff will be available by phone for clients with any concerns or to make arrangements for emergency food bank needs.

The recreation facility is looking into refunds for residents. Anyone enrolled in any programs will receive a call from staff in the near future.

The town continues to follow the situation closely taking direction from Alberta Health Services.