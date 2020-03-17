The County of Grande Prairie is closing more facilities to the public as a precaution against COVID-19.

The buildings closing their doors include Community Services, Public Works, Wellington Resource Centre, the Elmworth, La Glace and Valhalla Community libraries, and shelve and Share located at the Clairmont Centre for Recycling and Waste Management.

The County had all of its Playschool and Parent and Tot programs are closed until further notice earlier this week. It says services will still be provided for the community although some services have been modified.

Parents or students within the County of Grande Prairie needing support are encouraged to call their Community School Liaison. Clairmont residents who need support from the Sexsmith and Area Food Bank are asked to contact the Wellington Resource Centre. There may be fire permit delays in restricted burn areas.

As participates at County meetings may be vulnerable to COVD-19 as council continues, attendance will be monitored. Everyone attending is urged to follow Alberta Health Services preventative measures against COVID-19 which includes social distancing.

The Municipal Planning Commission Meeting scheduled for March 24 has

been cancelled, to be rescheduled in future.