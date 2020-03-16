Another set of City of Grande Prairie facilities have been closed to the public as a measure against COVID-19. This round include Centre 2000, Centre for Creative Arts, City on 99, Golden Age Centre, Grande Prairie Curling Centre, Grande Prairie Indoor Soccer, Grande Prairie Live Theatre, the Soccer Pitch, and South Bear Creek Park buildings.

Other City facilities closed to the public so far are the Eastlink Centre and Coca Cola Centre, Montrose Cultural Centre including Teresa Sargent Hall, Art Gallery of Grande Prairie, and the Grande Prairie Public Library, Heritage Discovery Centre, Grande Prairie Museum, Ernie Radbourne Pavillion in Muskoseepi Park, The Leisure Centre, Revolution Place Arena, Dave Barr Arena and Kid’s Place Day Care, Community Social Development building, and fire halls.

The City has also discontinued Transit Route 7 and the St. John Paul II Catholic School Charter Service indefinitely as a result of the school closures. Home Support is being postponed until further notice. Clients are being contacted but can call 780-357-8753 if they have any questions.