Grande Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce CEO Tanya Oliver says close contact is being made with small businesses in Grande Prairie amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re encouraging people to be prudent with their social distancing. We understand there is so much uncertainty right now and we’re doing everything we can to provide answers to the small and medium businesses.”

“We can’t tell businesses not to do something specifically,” Oliver adds. “Everyone is going to make the best decision for themselves and their employees at the time we make. We have to just attempt as we go.”

Oliver insists the chamber has open communication with provincial and federal contacts who are in touch with different levels of government. She says they’re hoping to have answers for small businesses in the near future.

“Our messaging has been so different so far; it’s been changing so rapidly. We have a call tomorrow with the [Alberta Chamber of Commerce]. We’re hoping to have more information to share with businesses.”

Oliver says, although a clear direction is not yet available, the chamber has the government’s ear to ensure all businesses are not forgotten.

“The more we can be in communication with each other and aware of the different issues, then we can come up with some solutions since it is unprecedented.”

The chamber is asking all members to let it know of any supply chain issues so they can be relayed to the government.