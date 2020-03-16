Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing man.

Police say 43-year-old Jeremy Schmidt was last seen in Grande Prairie on March 13th. He is described as standing 5’8′, with a bald head, and blue eyes.

RCMP say there is a concern for Jeremy’s well-being and would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call the RCMP at 780-830-5700.