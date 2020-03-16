The Town of Peace River (supplied by Town of Peace River)

The Town of Peace River has closed down several facilities as part of its COVID-19 response.

To reduce the risk of spreading the virus, Peace Regional Pool, Baytex Energy Centre, Peace River Museum, Archives, and Mackenzie Centre will be closed as of March 16th.

The town announced the morning of March 16th that it has activated its Emergency Coordination Centre. The focus lies on critical services, such as water and wastewater treatment for residents.

The town has also cancelled its Low-Income Senior’s Tax Filing event for March 18th. Those impacted are asked to call to make other arrangements.

As precautionary measures are taken to ensure the safety and health of residents, the Town office will remain open with regular hours of operation.