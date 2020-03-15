The province’s call to close all all licensed child care, out-of-school care programs, and pre-school programs, means more facilities in the City and County of Grande Prairie are shutting their doors due to COVID-19 concerns. Exemptions for approved day homes have been put in place as they care for fewer than seven children at a time.

In the city, the Kid’s Place Day Care at the Dave Barr Community Arena is closed until further notice, Kids’ Klub After School programs within schools are cancelled, and the Community Social Development building is closed to the public. Anyone needing is access is asked to call to make arrangements.

Grande Prairie Gymnastics & Cheerleading is also closing its Kindergym program, along with the rest of its facility. Stepping Stones Day Care Society says its Eastside and Parent Link Day Care locations and after school program located at Isabel Campbell School will remain closed indefinitely.

The on-campus daycares at Grande Prairie Regional College are closed. Cool Aid Society’s centres are also closed, affect its after school, tween, and teen programs.

All fire halls have also been closed to the public. That’s on top of the Eastlink Centre and Coca Cola Centre, Montrose Cultural Centre including Teresa Sargent Hall, Art Gallery of Grande Prairie, and the Grande Prairie Public Library, Heritage Discovery Centre, Grande Prairie Museum, Ernie Radbourne Pavillion in Muskoseepi Park, The Leisure Centre, Revolution Place Arena, and Dave Barr Arena.

The Grande Prairie Legion says it is closing its doors to the public as well. Anyone needing emergency veteran assistance can call 780-532-3110 to reach a member of the executive. Aquatera has also closed its Head Office, Eco Centre and Landfill Transfer Station to the public until further notice, effective Monday, March 16, 2020.

In the County, all of its Playschool and Parent and Tot programs are closed until further notice. The playschools in Bezanson, Clairmont, Elmworth, Harry Balfour, La Glace, Valhalla, and Whispering Ridge are cancelled, as well as the Parent and Tot programs in Bezanson and Clairmont.