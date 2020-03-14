Measures have been put into place at local seniors housing and emergency shelters to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of March 13th, Hythe & District Pioneer Homes has strongly advised against any visitations until further notice. Evening activities and entertainment have also been cancelled or postponed, along with bus trips and visits from a dental hygienist.

“If your loved ones have doctor appointments and such, please keep the appointments. We just ask that when they return to the home, they use preventative measures.”

According to a post on the Friends of Grande Spirit Foundation Facebook page, their lodges will also not be accepting visitors until further notice. An employee of Park Place Seniors Living says Emerald Gardens Retirement Residence and Prairie Lake Seniors Community are still accepting visitors, but notes that could change in the coming days. MyGrandePrairieNow.com has also reached out to Mackenzie Place at the QEII Hospital.

Odyssey House says it has brought in preventative measures like having hand sanitizer readily available, increased cleanings, and informational posters available. Staff and clients have been warned against unnecessary travel.

“Viruses are contagious. So is panic, fear, hysteria, calm, love, enthusiasm. So during this difficult time we want to remind our resilient community to be kind to one another.”

Rotary House has asked anyone who has recently travelled outside of Canada, has symptoms, or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 not to donate items to the shelter at this time. It is also not accepting any volunteers.

“Due to the vulnerable populations that we work with, we are being extremely cautious in order to ensure the safety of all the individuals we serve as well as the community as a while.”

Project Lead Jared Gossen adds the Saint Lawrence Centre has increased its cleanings as well, and is working on protocols to ensure there will always be someone available to run the daytime shelter should an employee be unable to come to work.