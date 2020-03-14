The Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview and Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning regions are under an extreme cold warning. Environment Canada says a period of very cold wind chills is expected.

“Under mainly clear skies, wind chill values will be near minus 40 this morning. Conditions will moderate this afternoon as temperatures rise.”

However, extreme cold conditions may return for parts of northern and central Alberta Saturday night.

The public is reminded that extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Environment Canada says people should keep emergency supplies in their vehicle such as extra blankets and jumper cables.

“If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.”

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.