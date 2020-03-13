The City of Grande Prairie is closing several more facilities as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19. In addition to the Eastlink Centre and Coca Cola Centre, which closed Friday, they will be off-limits to the public until further notice.

Among the closed buildings are the Montrose Cultural Centre, which includes the Teresa Sargent Hall, Art Gallery of Grande Prairie, and the Grande Prairie Public Library. The Grande Prairie Museum and Heritage Discovery Centre are also on the list, along with Revolution Place Arena, Dave Barr Arena, and the Ernie Radbourne Pavillion.

“The City thanks everyone for their understanding and urges residents to exercise caution and take care of themselves and others during this time,” a statement reads.

The daycare in Dave Barr will continue to operate. The same goes for the Kindergym Daycare at Grande Prairie Gymnastics & Cheerleading, which is otherwise closed to the public.

The closure of Revolution Place also means the postponement of events, including Gord Bamford, “Tales from the Penalty Box” Grande Prairie Storm Fundraiser, Rodney Carrington, Northern Rhythm Music Festival, and Baby Shark. The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination event has been cancelled.

The City says it has a business continuity plan to make sure core services like emergency services and transit continue to operate. Enhanced cleaning protocols and best practices for health and safety are also being brought in for staff.

Memberships to the Eastlink Centre will be paused, and refunds are available for cancellations.