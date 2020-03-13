A regional task force has been put in place to assess the current situation surrounding COVID-19. The Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership says it has a plan to respond to the pandemic.

At this point, it is ensuring essential services are maintained. Otherwise, it is encouraging residents to check the provincial website and those of its municipalities for updates.

GPREP is made up of and funded by the City and County of Grande Prairie, the Towns of Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, and Wembley, and the Village of Hythe. They collaborate to prepare for and respond to disasters across the region.