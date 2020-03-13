It’s business as usual at the Grande Prairie Airport, albeit with some extra precautions. CEO Brian Grant says the airport is functioning normally, while circumstances around COVID-19 are being watched.

“While we realize that air travel is a key point of concern we also

understand that this essential service is a necessary form of travel to our region,” Grant notes.

Grant says a dedicated team is monitoring the situation 24 hours a day to keep up on the latest information and make changes where needed. He also reminds the public that the airport is not an international hub.

“The Grande Prairie Airport does not have direct air service to any locations outside of Canada and arriving passengers from those locations are being monitored under the direction of our federal and provincial authorities at appointed ports of entry including international airports.”

As of Friday morning, no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alberta’s North Zone.