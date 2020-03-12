The final two days of the Foster's Peace Country Classic Agri-Show at Evergreen Park have been cancelled (Evergreen Park, Supplied)

Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 have prompted the postponement or cancellations of several events in the Peace Country. The provincial government has asked for all public events involving more than 250 people to be cancelled as a measure to manage the coronavirus outbreak.

The final two days of the Peace Country Classic Agri-Show at Evergreen Park have been cancelled. At the end of its first day Thursday, organizers said they felt obligated to honour the province’s request.

“The park agrees steps like this are necessary to contain this terrible virus,” says Evergreen Park General Manager Dan Gorman. “We are grateful of the support and understanding of the show exhibitors, sponsors, and the general public.”

The Rotary Clubs of Grande Prairie have followed suit, cancelling the Rotary Day planned for Saturday at D-Coy Armouries. Meanwhile, the Lip Sync Battle scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed by the Grande Prairie & District Grief Support Association until June 19th.

“Due to growing concerns of large gatherings during the covid-19 outbreak we have made the difficult decision to postpone our event,” it says, noting refunds are available for ticket holders unable to make the new date.

The Mommylicious market slated for Sunday has also been postponed, with no new date decided yet. Also postponed is the Alberta Food and Beverage Expo, originally slated for March 21st. It will be moved to June 13th.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and hope you will join us on the new dates,” its organizers say.

The Arctic Winter Games set to start Sunday were cancelled on March 8th, affecting local athletes from Team Alberta North. All Grande Prairie Minor Hockey, Grande Peace Athletic Club, and Peace Country Female Athletic Club games and practices have also been cancelled, effective March 13th.

At the same time, the Illuminate the Night fundraising gala will go as planned Saturday, with extra safety measures. Tiny Hands of Hope says those include being served cafeteria style, no handling of POS devices, and a virtual silent auction.

“To protect yourself and others, we ask that anyone who is feeling unwell refrain from attending so that together we can ensure a safe and comfortable experience for everyone,” they add.

A decision has not yet been made as to whether game six of the North Peace Hockey League playoff series between the Grande Prairie Athletics and Dawson Creek at the Coca Cola Centre is a go.