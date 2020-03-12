Fire crews from a number of stations in the County of Grande Prairie made quick work out of a pair of structure fires over a 12 hour period earlier this week. Around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, crews from the Clairmont and Dunes Fire Stations responded to a house fire in Carriage Lane.

The blaze was confined to a single room in the house. However, the residence still filled with smoke. Officials say homeowner quickly calling 9-1-1 went a long way in the effort to stop the spread of the fire to other parts of the house. No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Around 4:45 a.m. Thursday, crews from the Clairmont and Dunes Fire Stations as well as fire departments from the towns of Sexsmith and Wembley all responded to a building fire in Clairmont.

Officials say, by the time crews arrived the fire was clearly from the outside of the building and had already spread to the attic. Due to the nearest fire hydrant being buried by recent snowfall, firefighters had difficulty initially getting the blaze under control. Crews were on scene for nearly 12 hours in an attempt to eliminate any hotspots.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, and an investigation is now underway to determine the cause.