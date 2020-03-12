A Beaverlodge resident is out more than $20,000 after falling victim to a scam. RCMP says the 56-year-old was called by someone who claimed to be an officer with Service Canada, saying they owed a large amount of money to the Canada Revenue Agency.

That call was followed by another bogus one, this time from someone claiming to be an officer with the Beaverlodge RCMP detachment. They were told there was an arrest warrant issued for multiple offences, including fraud and drug trafficking.

The victim was ordered to withdraw all of the money from their bank account to clear the charges. The money was taken out in multiple withdrawals, and it’s believed it was sent through a form of cryptocurrency to an account provided through an email with a barcode enclosed.

“Beaverlodge RCMP are currently investigating this incident and would like to remind the public of some basic safety tips when it comes to safety and fraud prevention,” says Corporal Deanna Fontaine with the Western Alberta District RCMP.

The public is reminded that a legitimate government agency like the RCMP, CRA or Service Canada will never ask for money over the phone, ask for payment using cryptocurrency or gift cards, force the transfer or funds to another account, threaten to make an arrest for tax fraud, or ask for a Social Insurance Number. Anyone who believes they may have been involved in a similar scam is asked to contact Beaverlodge RCMP or Crime Stoppers.