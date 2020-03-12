"Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces aggressive new measures Alberta is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (YourAlberta, Facebook)"

The Province of Alberta is asking organizers of all large gatherings or international events in Alberta to cancel them. It is also is advising Albertans against travel outside of the country as new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered.

The provinces Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the suggestions as part of her now daily update on COVID-19. The cancellation policy includes large sporting events, conferences and community events with attendance of more than 250 people. However, it does not extend to places of worship, grocery stores, airports, or shopping centres.

Dr. Hinshaw adds any event which has upwards of 50 attendees and expects to have international participants, critical infrastructure staff, seniors, or other high-risk populations should also be cancelled.

“The virus is spreading rapidly and is now a global threat,” she says.

“We are implementing these new measures to slow its spread and limit the risks in the weeks ahead. Protecting the health of Albertans is, and always will be, our top priority.”

At this time, schools and daycares will remain open, but staff are being asked to remain vigilant in not having 250 people in one enclosed space. Government and health officials are also recommending a restriction on travel outside of the country, as it is reportedly no longer possible to assess health risks due to the rapid spread of the virus.

The recommendations come on the back of four new cases of the virus in Alberta, including a two-year-old child from the Calgary zone who is now recovering at home. The updated numbers bring the total number of confirmed cases in Alberta to 23. So far, none are in the North Zone.