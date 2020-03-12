RCMP warning of poor driving conditions on Highway 43 east of Bezanson. (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com)

Grande Prairie RCMP is advising motorists of poor road conditions traffic delays on Highway 43, east of Bezanson.

Police say numerous tractor-trailers have jack-knifed and collisions have been reported, however no one has been injured. Mounties, along with fire officials, highway maintenance crews and tow truck operators continue to clear the area.

Police say despite all lanes of traffic currently being open, roadways are extremely icy and snow-covered, with visibility limited in areas due to blowing snow.

Drivers are being asked to avoid all unnecessary travel until conditions improve.