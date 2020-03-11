The replacement for Harry Balfour School appears to have financial backing from the province. Peace Wapiti Public School Division Superintendent Bob Stewart says Education Minister Adriana LaGrange confirmed the school would have full funding for construction while at its Central Office Monday.

“Obviously we’re quite pleased with the announcement,” he says. “However, until we go through the tendering process we have no numbers to share right now that indicate the value of the project.”

The replacement school, which is slated for land next to Five Mile Hall, was allocated design funding at the beginning of November 2019. It is the second of two schools built to address population growth at Harry Balfour, following the opening of Whispering Ridge School in 2018. Board Chair Kari Scheers says it’s been the top priority for several years.

“Moving Harry Balfour students to the county will also achieve an important goal to eliminate the additional time required to transport rural elementary students through the busy central core of the city, simultaneously reducing early morning pick-up and late drop-off times.”

The school’s catchment area stretches from the area east of 100 Street, north to Township Road 722 and south to the Wapiti River. Stewart explains that getting the funding confirmation from the government means more work can be done in preparation for construction.

“It gives us permission to act on the early stages of the project, which includes collaborating with the County of Grande Prairie for installation of municipal services, road access, and completing the design phase, followed by shovels in the ground.”

No timeline has been set, but Stewart says once the ground is broken, construction could take anywhere from 18 to 24 months, depending on several factors like weather.