One charged after drugs and firearm seized by Grande Prairie RCMP
The RCMP detachment in Grande Prairie (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
Grande Prairie RCMP has laid charges against an Edmonton man after allegedly seizing drugs and a weapon during a traffic stop.
Police say they pulled the suspect’s vehicle over after it was seen driving without its headlights around 10:30 p.m. on February 29th. Authorities say the driver was unwilling to offer up identification, which led them to arrest him for Obstruction of a Peace Officer.
A search of the car reportedly turned up 70 grams of cocaine, a loaded handgun, multiple cell phones, and approximately $1,000 in cash. 25-year-old Gabrill Bakal is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm, among others.