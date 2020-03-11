Grande Prairie RCMP has laid charges against an Edmonton man after allegedly seizing drugs and a weapon during a traffic stop.

Police say they pulled the suspect’s vehicle over after it was seen driving without its headlights around 10:30 p.m. on February 29th. Authorities say the driver was unwilling to offer up identification, which led them to arrest him for Obstruction of a Peace Officer.

A search of the car reportedly turned up 70 grams of cocaine, a loaded handgun, multiple cell phones, and approximately $1,000 in cash. 25-year-old Gabrill Bakal is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm, among others.