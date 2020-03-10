One person is facing numerous weapons charges following reports of a suspicious person in Hythe.

Mounties from the Beaverlodge RCMP detachment say they started receiving reports of a suspicious person trespassing on private property in the village around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police say after they located a man who was known to be wanted for outstanding warrants stemming from an investigation into a theft from a well site in Sept. 2019. Police reportedly told the suspect he was under arrest, after which he took off on foot. Following a chase, the suspect was found and arrested without incident.

Police say a search of the suspect resulted in the seizure of a loaded rifle and three knives.

28-year-old Craig Horseman of Horse Lake is facing four charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and four charges of carrying a concealed weapon, among others.

Horseman has since been released from custody but is expected to return to a Grande Prairie courtroom on March 18th.