RCMP and other emergency services were called to a crash involving a snowmobile on the Red Willow River March 8, 2020 (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com)

A snowmobile crash south of Beaverlodge has claimed the life of a Wembley man. Emergency services were called to the Red Willow River, roughly 40 kilometres south of the town, around 4 p.m. on March 8th.

With the help of snowmobilers and off-duty firefighters in the area, RCMP, EMS, and the Wembley Fire Department were able to reach the man, along with STARS Air Ambulance. However, despite life saving efforts, the 48-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the snowmobiler was thrown off his machine when the ice underneath it collapsed. His identity has not been released and mounties say they will not be releasing any further information.