The Grande Prairie Storm are facing the Spruce Grove Saints in the first round of the AJHL playoffs (Grande Prairie Storm, Facebook)

The Grande Prairie Storm is hoping to push Spruce Grove to the limit as the two teams will clash in a critical game 6 of their AJHL first-round playoff series on Tuesday.

The Storm dropped a triple-overtime heartbreaker 4-3 to the Saints in Game 5 of the series, which has seen three of the five games go into extra time.

The close series is a stark contrast from the two teams’ regular seasons results, with the Saints winning 25 more games than the Storm while outscoring them by over 100 goals in the process.

Puck drop on game 6 is set for 7:30 p.m at Revolution Place.