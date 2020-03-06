Local women are being recognized for their work towards breaking barriers in Grande Prairie. The three recipients of the 2020 City of Grande Prairie Women of Influence awards were announced on March 6th, two days before International Women’s Day.

The 2020 award winners are Content Manager at 2DayFM and Grande Prairie Pride Board of Directors president Erica Fisher, Executive Director for Community Futures Holly Sorgen and partner at Fletcher Mudryk LLP Kelly Speaker Smith.

Sorgen has been with Community Futures for 15 years, while running her own business coaching and facilitation company. She has had a hand in the development and facilitation of several community economic development projects.

Smith is the first female partner at Fletcher Mudryk LLP and its predecessor companies. She has paved a path for woman as half the partners and associates are now female.

Fisher was nominated due to the promotion of an inclusive and diverse newsroom at 2DayFM and MyGrandePrairieNow.com. Fisher is also an advocate and ally for the local LGBTQ+ community. In response to the vandalism of the PRIDE rainbow crosswalk, Fisher led a public art contest promoting Grande Prairie as a welcoming, inclusive and diverse community.

The awards for Young Woman of Influence, Trailblazing Women of Influence, and distinguished

women of influence were voted on by community members. Recipients were awarded for their strong impact by promoting equality and for providing opportunities for women in the community in tandem with International Women’s Day.