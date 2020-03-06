At 9:30 am, March 6, Beaverlodge RCMP responded to a call of a vehicle towing a travel trailing going off the road in the area of Hwy 43 and Secondary Hwy 671 near Hythe. Upon investigating, a three vehicle collision occurred in the same area. Separately, a semi-tractor trailer is partially off the road near the same location and is blocking traffic. Beaverlodge RCMP are investigating both collisions. No injuries have been reported.

Traffic on Hwy 43 near the intersection of Secondary Hwy 671 will remain restricted to one lane until the vehicles are removed.

Beaverlodge RCMP would also like to warn motorists of icy, snow covered roads and reduced visibility due to blowing snow. The ask anyone to avoid any unnecessary travel.