The 2020 unemployment rate continues to rise in western Alberta, which includes Grande Prairie.

The jobless rate sits at 6.8 per cent for February for the economic region which also houses Peace River, according to Statistics Canada. The region has jumped from 6.5 per cent in January.

Alberta’s overall unemployment rate saw little change sitting at 7.0 per cent. Stats Can says the province found employment amongst 11,000 residents, mostly youth.

The Canadian national average increased to 5.6 per cent, from the 5.5 per cent reported in January.