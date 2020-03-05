There are “serious problems” with supervised consumption sites as they are being operated in Alberta, according to a panel charged with looking into the socio-economic impacts of current and proposed sites.

The committee, which was lead by former Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht, suggests some of the biggest issues surrounding the sites include record-keeping and data collection, which they believe varied in accuracy and consistency among the sites in their reporting.

A note was also made around site operators’ definition of the term “overdose reversal”, which the committee believes was varied from site to site.

The Grande Prairie mobile safe consumption site, which opened on March 11th, 2019, had 4,972 total users between opening day and September 30th, 2019. With a total of 166 unique users, and an average of 24.4 visits per day.

According to the report, Grande Prairie residents had significant concerns around needle debris, open drug use, social disorder, continued overdoses and deaths, and a lack of enforcement and police response.

“This report is a wake-up call for Alberta,” says Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jason Luon

“Every one of us deserves to feel safe in our communities, and every Albertan struggling with addiction should be able to access the supports they need.”

The report states that emergency responder calls for service in the area surrounding the mobile safe consumption site increased by 10.7 percent, with calls in the city overall increased by 6.6 percent.

According to numbers released as part of the report, each individual visit in Grande Prairie cost an average of $263, for a grand total of $1,307,119 for 204 days of operation.

The panel did not make any final considerations or recommendations as to the future of the sites.