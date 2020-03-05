You could face a $155 dollar fine for not buckling your seatbelt (Michael Lumsden MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

Click it, or risk a ticket; that’s the message from Grande Prairie Enforcement Services as they will be focusing on the use of seatbelts, and child restraints as part of the March Selected Traffic Enforcement Program.

Anyone 16-years-old or older is responsible for making sure their seatbelt is done up before setting off, with the driver responsible for ensuring that any passenger under 16-years-old is wearing a seat belt or restrained in car or booster seat.

Young children under the age of two, or under 40 pounds are required by law to be strapped into a rear-facing car seat.

The fine for failing to wear a seat belt is $155.