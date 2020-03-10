Rising Above has been awarded over $12,000 from the GP 100. (GP 100, Facebook)

Rising Above Ministries has received a cheque for more tha $12,000 after it was chosen by members of The GP 100 during its recent winter meeting. GP 100 Founder Cole Murphy says it’s always a difficult decision for members to make, but with a new transitional housing unit opening in May 2020, Rising Above was a worthy winner.

“I think all of our members are like-minded in the fact that we are all here for the right reasons and we just want to see money go back into our community to the people who desperately need it.”

The apartment building, located in the Avondale neighbourhood, can house 15 people while they are transitioning to life after rehab. Its group home permit was approved by Grande Prairie city council in 2019.

The GP 100 aims to bring together at least 100 men with 100 dollars each to donate to one of the presenting charities. Murphy says the turnout of the meetings has gone up in recent months, with a couple of internal fundraising records falling in the process.

“We’ve donated over $100,000 back into local charities, and we’ve now broken our donation record at over $12,000, and we’ve done that two meetings in a row now.”

He adds despite Rising Above Ministries getting the most member votes, everyone organization that participates goes home with something.

“We’ve got a very generous corporate sponsor from Skyline Well Testing, and they donate $500 to each charity just for making a presentation.”

The other two charities that presented at The GP 100 winter meeting were Sunrise House and the Peace Area Riding for the Disabled Society.