The Grande Prairie Storm are facing the Spruce Grove Saints in the first round of the AJHL playoffs (Grande Prairie Storm, Facebook)

The Grande Prairie Storm are back home Wednesday and Thursday night for games three and four of the first round of the Alberta Junior Hockey League playoffs. The Storm are down two games, and will be looking to even up the series against the Spruce Grove Saints.

Game one went to overtime, with the Storm falling 3-2. Game two wasn’t nearly as close, with the Saints shutting Grande Prairie out 6-0.

Puck drop for both games is 7:30 at Revolution Place. If needed, the Storm will be back home on March 20th for game six.