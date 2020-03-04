The Comp will be one of two host venues for the 2020 Mighty Peace Teachers Convention Photo: 2Day FM

The 2020 Mighty Peace Teachers’ Convention is set to kick off in Grande Prairie this week.

The annual conference sees attendees travelling from as far away as the Northwest Territories to participate. Organizer Debbie Harris notes it is also planned and funded by those who take part.

“I think teachers are really excited to be coming together, it’s a great chance to network,” Harris says.

“We have over 200 sessions that they can attend, that are dedicated to the growth of their teaching profession; that’s what teachers are always really in control of, and that’s what they’ll be most interested in over the next two days.”

Harris adds a number of keynote speakers have also been confirmed, including educator and astronomer Elder Wilfred Buck, Holocaust Survivor Dr. Eva Olsson, and Alberta Teachers’ Association President Jason Shilling.

Harris adds the convention will begin with 30-year teaching veteran Dave Mitchell, who will deliver a keynote address titled “They Laughed When I Stood Up to Teach”.

“A lot of times this time of year, teachers are looking to have a laugh and to reconnect with the reasons they became teachers in the first place, and to rediscover that passion.”

The conference will take place at the Grande Prairie Composite High School and Peace Wapiti Academy on March 5th and March 6th. Regular classes for all local school divisions will be cancelled for those two days.