The city is hoping its new outdoor site and park use permit system will make things easier for organizations of any size.

Recently, permits were location-based, but the updated Outdoor Site and Park Use Permit will offer up a single permit for 100+ park locations and city-owned space across Grande Prairie.

“Our goal with the centralization of this permit is really to make it easier for residents and community groups to make these bookings and secure their permits,” says Community Recreation Development Supervisor.

“With this permit process, the City can ensure public spaces aren’t getting double-booked and have the opportunity to provide additional services to support community events, such as mowing or barricading,” she adds.

Permits will also be free of charge for non-profits, with a $50 fee for private businesses.

Some of the locations which are covered under the updated bylaw include Muskoseepi Park, Montrose Cultural Centre, the parking lots at Community Knowledge Campus and Revolution Place.

For more information, or to apply for a permit, you can head to the City of Grande Prairie website.